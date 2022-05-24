Gayle Anderson reports from The Port of Los Angeles where L.A. Fleet Week 2022 preparations are underway, following its cancellation due to the pandemic.

The event is timed to coincide with Fleet Week New York for the first time ever. In addition, 2022 L.A. Fleet Week is being celebrated in two locations, The Battleship Iowa Museum and at Berth 46 at The Port of Los Angeles.

The U.S.S. Essex arrives at 8 a.m. It will be greeted and escorted by the L.A. County Fire Department tugboats. It is one of two ships in town for L.A. Fleet Week. The second is the U.S.S. Portland.

Visit their website for more information about this week’s L.A. Fleet Week activities.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 24, 2022.