Gayle Anderson previews the Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24 2022 Native Plant Garden Tour produced by the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants.

Meet the plants and the people that make Southern California one of the most unique and bio-diverse places on the planet.

There are more than 30-gardens on the tour featuring residential and commercial locations. Choose your adventure because the gardens are divided into two groups; Eastside Gardens are open Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Westside Gardens are open Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, April 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. there is an “After Party at L.A. Historic Park.

Pick up your tickets at Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants, 10459 Tuxford Street, Sun Valley, CA 91352. For more information call 818-768-1802 and check the website: TheodorePayne.org.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on April 20, 2022.