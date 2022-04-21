Gayle Anderson previews the 2022 Native Plant Garden Tour produced by the Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers & Native Plants. It will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Meet the plants and the people that make Southern California one of the most unique and bio diverse places on the planet. There are more than 30 gardens on the tour featuring residential and commercial locations. Choose your adventure because the gardens are divided into two groups.

Eastside Gardens are open Saturday and Westside Gardens are open Sunday, both from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also an “After Party” at L.A. Historic Park on Sunday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pick up your tickets at Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants. For more information call 818 768 1802 and check the website: TheodorePayne.org.

Theodore Payne Foundation for Wild Flowers and Native Plants 10459 Tuxford Street, Sun Valley, CA 91352 818 768 1802 TheodorePayne.org

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 21, 2022.