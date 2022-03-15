2022 Oscar nominated costumes and costume designers

Gayle Anderson is live for the opening day of the “Art of Costume Design in Film” exhibition at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles.

The new exhibition features all five Academy Award Nominees for Costume Design and other outstanding costumes from more than 20 films from 2021.

This major exhibition is the only one of its kind in the world that pays homage each year to the creativity of costume designers with a museum show of outstanding costumes and Oscar nominated designs.

Admission to the exhibition is free and it opens today. See All Five Academy Award Nominees for costume design and more.

Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising

919 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90015

FIDM Museum complies with all city and county Covid health guidelines and medical protocols.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on March 15, 2022.