Gayle Anderson previews the delayed 2022 Pan African Film Festival, postponed from February due to the pandemic.

This annual Los Angeles film and arts festival begins on April 19, and runs through May 1.

More than 200 domestic and foreign films will be presented at the 30th edition of America’s largest Black film festival at Cinemark in Baldwin Hills. Many films will also be available to audiences worldwide virtually for in-home screenings using the festival’s streaming platform Eventive.

The festival opens with the world premiere of, “Remember Me,” the story of Gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, known as the “Queen of Gospel Song.” The film stars Grammy winning singer Ledisi.

Due to her 40 year career, Ms. Jackson is considered one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century. In the early 1950s, she was the first African American Gospel artist to sing at New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

Visit the Pan African Film Festival’s website for more information about the festival.

30th Pan African Film & Arts Festival Tuesday, April 19th – Sunday, May 1st Cinemark Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 14, 2022.