2022 Rose Parade preview #3: La Canada Flintridge Rose Float Association

Gayle Anderson continued our series of reports spotlighting the groups planning on the 2022 Rose Parade and building their Rose Parade Floats. This report features the first of the six self-built Rose Parade Float organizations that depend on donations to create their award-winning floats. Yes, they win awards even though they are not one of the big float building companies.

The 2022 La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association’s 43rd entry is “Who Says We Can’t?” It’s designed, built, decorated and operated entirely by volunteers!

The La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association won the Bob Hope Humor Trophy at the 2020 Rose Parade for its entry entitled ‘Dodo Bird Flight School”, for being the most whimsical and amusing float.

The La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Aug. 30, 2021.