Gayle Anderson previews the 38th Annual Kingdom Day Parade, described as “America’s Biggest Birthday Celebration of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

The parade starts at 10:00am at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Western.

For more information, visit the website: kingdomdayparade.org

-000-

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 , email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

-000-