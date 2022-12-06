Gayle Anderson reports the countdown is on for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade happening in less than 30 days!

Today, Gayle learned about the South Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association’s 2023 Rose Parade Float. The theme of the upcoming parade is Turning the Corner. The name of the South Pasadena Float is “Spark of Imagination.”

The community of South Pasadena has been building Rose Parade Floats since 1893, making South Pasadena Tournament of Roses the oldest self-built float organization in the Rose Parade. For more information about South Pasadena’s Rose Parade Float, visit sptor.org.

The other self-builder organizations are Burbank, Downey, Cal Poly-Pomona, Sierra Madre, and La Canada-Flintridge.

There will be 2022 Crunch Time Fundraising Party both in-person and online Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dinner & Live Auction at the War Memorial Building. The online event starts at Midnight, Dec. 27 and ends at 6 p.m. Jan. 3rd, 2023.

For details on the Crunch Party visit sptor.org.

To learn more about the 2023 Rose Parade, visit the Tournament of Roses website, tournamentofroses.com.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

