Gayle Anderson continues her post-Thanksgiving series of reports checking on the progress of the 2023 Rose Parade floats under construction at both commercial and independent companies.

Today, we take a look at what’s happening with the self-builders at the La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association, where donations and volunteers are needed.

The theme of the upcoming parade is Turning The Corner. The name of the La Cañada Flintridge Rose Parade float is “Secondhand Shenanigans.”

The La Canada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association is one of six organizations that is described as a self-builder, meaning the nonprofit, all-volunteer organization does all of its own design, construction, decoration, and fundraising.

To learn more about this official Rose Parade float organization, visit lcftra.org.

The other self-builder organizations are South Pasadena, Downey, Cal Poly-Pomona, and Sierra Madre.

To learn more about the 2023 Rose Parade, visit the Tournament of Roses website, tournamentofroses.com .

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 29, 2022.