Gayle Anderson reports from the Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale where preparations for the Rose Parade are underway.

It’s officially the first day of Summer. Folks are planning vacations and Summer travel. However, the folks at the Tournament of Roses are getting a head start at planning the Winter 2023 Rose Parade.

There’s a new theme, a new banner, the list of participating bands is released and now some of the float builders are preparing their first round of float tests.

The parade’s theme will be, “Turning the Corner.”

We take a look at the floats being prepared for testing at the Phoenix Decorating Company.

To learn more about the Phoenix Decorating Company and what they’re doing to prepare for the annual parade, visit their website.

Phoenix Decorating Company 5400 North Irwindale Ave. Irwindale, CA 91706 626-793-3174

The 134th Rose Parade presented by Honda and the 109th Rose Bowl Game will take place on January 2, 2023 in Pasadena. The parade will travel down Colorado Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. and the game will kickoff at 1 p.m. at the Rose Bowl.

Visit the Tournament of Roses website to learn more about both the parade and the game.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 21, 2022.