2023 Tournament of Roses preparations

Gayle Anderson reports it appears the 2021 cancellation of the Rose Parade and the impact of the pandemic on Tournament of Roses Association activities, including the Rose Bowl, has the organization moving ahead quickly preparing for the 2023 Tournament of Roses event.

The proof? Here are the new developments:

The new 2023 theme is announced: “Turning The Corner”

Amy Wainscott is elected the new President and Chairman of the Board for the 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association

The Tournament of Roses Association is opening its doors to new volunteers and membership to those who can help produce the Rose Parade, Rose Bowl Game and other New Year’s Day events in Pasadena. To apply visit: Tournamentofroses.com/volunteer-membership.

Everyone is invited to participate in the new Poster Design Contest for the 134th Rose Parade Presented by Honda. Contest submissions must incorporate the 2023 theme, “Turning the Corner.” For content guidelines and submissions instructions, go to tournamentofroses.com/2023postercontest.

Also, there is a reminder from Burbank and Torrance Rose Float Associations the deadline is approaching for float design entries:

Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 is the deadline to submit designs for the 2023 Burbank Rose Parade Float. Submit your designs to burbankrosefloat.com

Friday, January 28th, 2022 is the deadline for Torrance high school students to submit designs for the 2023 Torrance Rose Parade Float. Submit designs to torrancerosefloat.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.