Gayle Anderson previews the 2024 Kingdom Day Parade celebrated today in honor of the birthday of late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The theme this year is “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, Going to the Promised Land.”

The 39th annual Los Angeles event is known as the “world’s largest and longest-running life celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King.”

According to kingdomdayparade.com, the parade begins at 11 a.m. at the intersections of Western Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and travels to Leimert Park in Los Angeles, where it will end at 2 p.m.

In addition to the Kingdom Day Parade, there are several local events honoring the late civil rights leader, among them:

Free admission to the Skirball Cultural Center for the exhibition “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of The Civil Rights Movement.”

According to skirball.org/museum, the exhibition highlights the work of nine photographers primarily affiliated with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) in the 1960s: Bob Adelman, George “Elfie” Ballis, Bob Fitch, Bob Fletcher, Matt Herron, David Prince, Herbert Randall, Maria Varela, and Tamio Wakayama.

From Noon to 4 p.m., there’s the L.A Works MLK Day Volunteer Festival at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. According to laworks.com/mlk, this event for thousands of volunteers at the Los Angeles Coliseum will feature hands-on activities for participants to address needs within the areas of homelessness, education equity, food insecurity, & economic opportunity.

In Pasadena, there’s the “Let Freedom Ring 2024 – A Day of Readings from Dr. King”. This is happening at All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Avenue in Pasadena. The 8th annual community reading of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s sermons, speeches and writings begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m.

The program is streamed live: allsaints-pas.org/let-freedom-ring-2024-a-day-of-readings-from-dr-king/

In Santa Clarita, there is a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity Walk. This year’s program theme is “It Starts with Me: Shifting the Cultural Climate Through the Study and Practice of ‘Kingian’ Nonviolence.” This program begins at 9 a.m. with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth leading the program which includes guest speakers from the Santa Clarita community and musical performances.

The program is followed by a quarter-mile walk in the park. Participants can donate nonperishable food items (requested items: canned fruit, canned meats, canned tuna, canned tomatoes), dried pasta/noodles and hygiene products that will be donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

Meet at the flagpole at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. More details are available at 661-255-4965 and on www.facebook.com/cityofsantaclarita/

And we can actually visit what is now known as the National Civil Rights Museum, formerly the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee where Dr. King was assassinated. The museum is having a virtual King Day celebration beginning 9:30 a.m. PT. The livestream honoring Dr. King’s 95th birthday will feature musical performances and lecture on Dr. King’s legacy.

The live stream is available at: civilrightsmuseum.org/king-day

This aired on KTLA 5 News on Jan. 15, 2024.