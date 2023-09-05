This is the beginning of September. While many of us have been on vacation, planning a vacation, relaxing, returning to school and complaining about the heat, the people associated with the Rose Parade are working nonstop on the 2024 Rose Parade.

Doing what you ask? Well, float testing is underway at Phoenix Decorating Company in Irwindale. The historic float building company is responsible for several floats you will see Jan. 1, 2024, including the one for the 2024 Royal Court.

By the way, applications open for the 2024 Pasadena Royal Court! Application information can be found on two websites: tournamentofroses.com/about/royal-court and

roseparaderoyalcourt.com

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., there is a virtual information session via Zoom. Learn about the benefits of being on the Royal Court and ask past Royal Court members about their experiences. Information on the Tournament of Roses website: tournamentofroses.com/about/royal-court

The first round of Royal Court tryouts is Saturday, Sept. 9 and Monday, Sept. 11.

Phoenix Decorating Company has opened its website for volunteers needed to handle the dry decoration of its Rose Parade Floats.

The dry decoration schedule begins Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. The floral decoration schedule begins Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023 and runs through Sunday, December 3, 2023. Schedule details are on the website: phoenixdeco.com/volunteer

To learn more about Phoenix Decorating Company, check the website: phoenixdeco.com

Fiesta Parade Floats also in Irwindale is float testing! Volunteers interested in working on the floats being produced by “the Most Awarded Float Builder in Rose Parade History” can check in on the website: fiestaparadefloats.com

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation Second Annual Golf Classic is Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at the Brookside Golf Course. The event includes the 19th Hole Rose at Bowl Stadium, where guests attempt to hit a ball onto the field. Ticket information is on the website: tournamentofroses.com/golfclassic

Applications are now open for the Keith Jackson Postgraduate Scholarship! The recipients come to Pasadena, work with the Rose Bowl Game staff, and will be presented on the field at the Rose Bowl Game! Applications are being accepted on the website: rosebowlgame.com/sports/2021/9/27/keith-jackson-postgraduate-scholarship.aspx

And the massive 2024 Rose Parade sign will be installed on the front lawn of Pasadena Tournament House today and the Tournament of Roses Association will release its new 2024 Rose Pins. They spin!

The theme of Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Parade is Celebrating A World of Music. To learn more about the New Year’s Day celebration, check the website. There is a lot of information!

tournamentofroses.com/celebrating-a-world-of-music

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2023.