Irwindale Speedway and Event Center President Tim Huddleston joined us to tell us all about the 20th Step Forward to Cure TSC that’s happening at the Irwindale Speedway on Saturday.

Our very own Mark Kriski will be the official start and emcee.

Visit their website to learn more and to register for this event.

Visit the following websites for more information about the TSC Alliance and The Irwindale Speedway.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 12, 2022.