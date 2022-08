Mother and son entrepreneurs Holly and Nate Simon joined us live to tell us all about 21 Pineapples Shirt Co. The duo started this brand with a mission to spread love and acceptance, raising awareness of Down Syndrome and others who are differently abled.

Visit the company’s website for more information or follow on Instagram or TikTok.

You can also follow Nate and Holly on TikTok @MakeNateTheGreat2020.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 1, 2022.