1  of  2
Breaking News
Local health emergency declared in L.A. County as 6 new coronavirus cases confirmed 60 Freeway in Chino fully closed amid police activity; traffic jammed
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

30-minute weeknight dinner ideas with America’s Test Kitchen Chef Elle Simone

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

America’s Test Kitchen Chef Elle Simone joined us live with weeknight dinner ideas that you can cook up in 30 minutes or less. Elle was the first woman of color on America’s Test Kitchen and recently started SheChef, an organization that is at the forefront of advancing representation for women of color and providing them with a platform for mentorship, sisterhood and job placement in the culinary world. For more information on America’s Test Kitchen and their 25th anniversary cookbook,  America’s Test Kitchen 20th Anniversary TV Show Cookbook, you can visit their website. The cookbook is also available on Amazon
You can also follow Elle on Twitter @ChefElleSimone.

Share this story

KTLA Entertainment on YouTube

Watch more interviews on YouTube.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter