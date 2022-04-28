Media personality and philanthropist Tavis Smiley joined us live with his perspective of the 30th anniversary of the L.A. Riots.

Tavis will also talk about how he and Dominique DiPrima will co-host a special on the KBLA Talk 1580 Radio live at the Ground Zero intersection of Florence and Normandie. The special broadcast will devote six hours live on air starting at 6 a.m. Friday, and amplify as many community voices on this day of reflection of the riots.

The show will stream live on their website and on the KBLA app,

KBLA Talk 1580’s roster of guests ranges from the daughter of Rodney King to mayoral candidate Karen Bass along with other vital community voices.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 28, 2022.