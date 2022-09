The 38th Annual Cal Spirit is coming to the Sony Pictures Studios on Sunday, Oct. 2.

The event brings award-winning chefs and Los Angeles foodies together to celebrate the American Cancer Society’s progress in the fight against cancer.

This year’s emcee Billy Harris joined us live with three participating vendors with a preview of the event.

For more information visit calspirit.org.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 21, 2022.