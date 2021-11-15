3rd annual Born4Fast Winter Toy Drive happening at Marconi Automotive Museum

Gayle Anderson was live in Tustin with a preview of the Saturday, Nov. 20, #Born4Fast Winter Toy Drive. The Marconi Automotive Museum has partnered with Sebastian Pérez, who battles the rare bone disorder osteogenesis imperfecta, which affects just 1 in 20,000 people worldwide. His mission is to help children in need every chance he gets!

So, Sebastian and the museum are doing their part to help children in need this holiday season. All toys donated to the toy drive will be donated to Shriners Hospital for Children (Los Angeles) where Sebastian is a patient ambassador!

3rd Annual Winter Born4Fast Toy Drive

Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Marconi Automotive Museum

1302 Industrial Drive

Tustin, 92780

714-258-3001

Visit the Shriners Children’s Hospitals‘ website for more information.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 15, 2021.