Gayle Anderson reports from The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda to talk about the 50th anniversary of the Nixon Watergate Scandal.

We mark June 17, 1972 as the 50th anniversary of the break-in at one of the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Washington, D.C. Watergate Office Building, that became known as the Watergate Break-In and led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

According to reports and investigations, the prowlers were connected to President Richard Nixon’s reelection campaign, and they had been caught wiretapping phones and stealing documents. Mr. Nixon took aggressive steps to cover up the crimes, but when Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein revealed his role in the conspiracy, Mr. Nixon resigned on August 9, 1974.

According to political observers the Watergate scandal changed American politics forever, leading many Americans to question their leaders and think more critically about the presidency.

Two new books have been written about the topic. There’s “Watergate: A New History” by Garrett M. Graff and there’s “The President’s Man: The Memoirs of Nixon’s Trusted Aide” by Dwight Chapin.

We learn from Mr. Chapin about his involvement in the Watergate scandal that led to his nine-month prison sentence, and we learn of his opinion of the current investigation of January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

For more information on the two books, visit the following websites.

To learn more about the Watergate Scandal in its entirety, you can visit the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. Visit their website for more information.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 17, 2022.