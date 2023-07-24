Gayle Anderson visited the 57th Annual Summer Sawdust Art & Craft Festival, which features more than 200 new and returning Laguna Beach artists, who exhibit and sell their original art and handcrafted items in an enchanting outdoor eucalyptus-lined setting in Laguna Canyon. All artists that exhibit during the summer festival are Laguna Beach residents, making the Sawdust a one-of-a-kind experience.

The annual event also features art demonstrations as well as art classes, entertainment, music, and food vendors.

The Sawdust Art & Craft Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the public and promoting the art created in Laguna Beach. Since its inception, the Sawdust Art & Craft Festival has celebrated and supported the work of local artists.

57th Annual Sawdust Art Festival

Open Daily Starting at 11a.m.

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-3030

SawDustArtFestival.org.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 24, 2023.