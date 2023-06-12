Gayle Anderson reports on this date, June 12, 2023, that in 1948, President Harry Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, allowing women to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces as permanent members of all branches. The legislation has had an impact on all branches of the military, including the U.S. Navy.

Two examples? Lt. Madeline Swegle, who made history as the U.S. Navy’s first-known Black woman to become a tactical air pilot when she earned her “wings of gold” in 2020 and Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman commanding officer of a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier when she took command of the USS Abraham Lincoln in 2021.

To learn more about Aviator Swegle, check the website:

Lt. J.G. Madeline G. Swegle

U.S. Navy’s First Black Female Tactical Air Pilot

An Aviator Trailblazer

Defense.Gov.

To learn more about Commanding Officer Swegle, check the website:

U.S. Navy Captain Amy Bauernschmidt

Commanding Officer of the USS Abraham Lincoln

Nuclear Powered Aircraft Carrier

Navy.Mil.

To learn more about President Harry Truman and the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act of 1948, check the website:

75th Anniversary of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act

PritzkerMilitary.org.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323 460 5732, email Gayle atGayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle or Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 12, 2023.