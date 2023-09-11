Gayle Anderson reported live from Elysian Park on Sept. 11, a day of remembrance.

According to the Daily News, there are several Southern California locations where we can participate in 9/11, Day of Remembrance Ceremonies. The complete list can be found at DailyNews.com.

Among the Monday ceremonies list in the Daily News are:

Los Angeles Fire Department 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: The event includes bagpipers, a LAFD helicopter flyover and LAFD Fire Chief Kristin Crowley and Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore ring “10-Bells” during the program at 9 a.m. Special guests include Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Sheriff Robert Luna, and Los Angeles County Fire Department Fire Chief Anthony Marrone. The program will be available to watch live stream here.

Los Angeles Fire Department: Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center

1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Fire Department’s Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center: A display of a 23 ton and approximately 22 foot tall steel column that was originally part of the lobby structure at the south tower of the World Trade Center.

Location, 1700 Stadium Way, Los Angeles.

Alhambra Fire Department Headquarters, Station 71: A 500 pound steel artifact from the World Trade Center is on display at the memorial that honors the firefighters who worked to save lives on Sept. 11.

301 N. First St., Alhambra, CA 91801.

Hermosa Beach 9/11 Memorial: The city’s memorial sculpture includes a steel plate recovered from the Ground Zero Monument in New York.

Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 (between Ardmore Avenue and Valley Drive in the greenbelt).

Manhattan Beach Sept. 11 Memorial: The Manhattan Beach Fire Department received two steel beams from the World Trade Center. The beams are upright on a concrete platform where the words “We shall never forget” are inscribed.

The memorial is located at Manhattan Beach Fire Department Station No. 1, 400 15th St. (at Valley Drive.)

Los Angeles Beautification Team’s 9/11 Remembrance: LABT planted 83 trees in June 2002 in memory of the California residents who were killed on Sept. 11.

North Hollywood Park, South, 11430 Chandler Blvd. (at Magnolia Boulevard), North Hollywood.

Email: HBT@Labteam.org.

(323) 962-2163

City of Redondo Beach 9/11 Memorial: A 300 pound section of an inner beam from one of the World Trade Center towers is a gift from the New York Fire Department to the Redondo Beach Fire and Police associations with the request that people may be able to visit it and remember that it represents the victims of Sept. 11.

Redondo Beach City Hall, 415 Diamond St, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

The 9/11 Memorial at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 88: The Memorial Fountain in front of the station has a 750 pound piece from the destroyed World Trade Center and a 100 pound piece of limestone from the Pentagon. The public may view the memorial daily at 5101 Sepulveda Blvd., Sherman Oaks.

Contact Carrie Konjoyan, volunteer coordinator, (818) 406-8013.

