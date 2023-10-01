It’s been 25 years since the guys of 98 Degrees first heated up the airwaves as well as fans’ hearts around the globe. Now, the popular boy band is back together, for a 25th Anniversary Tour, coming to Southern California.

Entertainment Anchor Doug Kolk & KTLA Weekend Mornings Executive Producer Jacob Burch spoke to Nick & Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons & Justin Jeffre right before their Albuquerque tour stop, to talk about what fans first fell in love with about them, and the nostalgia hyping up their reunion.

98 Degrees will play the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Friday, October 6. Tickets & VIP packages are available.

This segment aired on the KTLA Weekend Morning News on October 1, 2023.