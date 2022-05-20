Members from A.A.P.I. Los Angeles joined us live with a preview of this Sunday’s A.A.P.I. special market to celebrate A.A.P.I. Heritage month.

This special market is a one day only event that will feature baked goods, savory bites, packaged foods and merchandise by local A.A.P.I. chefs and makers.

Entry to the market is free and proceeds benefit Asian American Stories L.A. and Off Their Plate.

Visit their website for more information about the event and follow them on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 20, 2022.