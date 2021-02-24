A look inside the vehicle Tiger Woods crashed in Palos Verdes

Gayle Anderson reports the Genesis Car Company confirmed the vehicle Golf Legend Tiger Woods was driving at the time of his accident is the brand new 2021 Genesis GV80 SUV. Woods promoted Genesis last weekend during the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational, where the winner, Max Homa, received a new GV80.

We were first introduced to this new vehicle in September 2020 by Brian Moody, Executive Editor of AUTOTRADER, during our new vehicle reports replacing canceled L.A. Auto Show. We learned that the 2021 Genesis GV80 carries a starting price of nearly $50,000. It has a 14.5-inch horizontal touchscreen on the center console and an 8-inch digital instrument panel. It has 10 airbags, a forward-collision warning system, evasive steering technology and an interior camera that alerts the driver if they’re falling asleep. To learn more about the Genesis GV80, visit genesis.com

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on February 24, 2021.