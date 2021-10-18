A new Star Trek exhibit opens at Skirball Cultural Center

Gayle Anderson explores the new exhibition “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” at Skirball Cultural Center.

”More than fifty years ago, a television show called Star Trek broke ground with its daring vision—an inclusive cast of humans and interplanetary beings cooperating to overcome challenges as they explore the cosmos. With themes of heroism, optimism, equality, and humanity, the franchise has continued to pose questions about real life on Earth as much as in its fictional future worlds.

Encompassing more than a half-century of television series, spinoffs, and films, Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds sheds light on the enduring relevance of this pop-culture phenomenon. This fully immersive exhibition will showcase Star Trek’s significant impact on culture, art, and technology through more than one hundred rare artifacts, set pieces, and props, plus state-of-the-art photo and video interactives.

Highlights include:

Set pieces from Star Trek:The Original Series, including the navigation console.

Artifacts and props from the various Star Trek TV series and films, including an original series tricorder, communicator, and phaser; a Borg cube from the film Star Trek: First Contact; a Klingon disruptor pistol from Star Trek: The Next Generation; and tribbles from Star Trek:The Original Series.

Spock’s tunic worn by Leonard Nimoy; Lt. Uhura’s dress worn by Nichelle Nichols; Khan garments past and present, including the open-chest tunic worn by Ricardo Montalbán and the costume worn by Benedict Cumberbatch in the 2013 reboot; Captain Picard’s uniform worn by Patrick Stewart; plus, a Borg costume, the alien Gorn, and more.

Original scripts, concept art, storyboards, and production drawings.

Spaceship filming models of the USS Enterprise and USS Excelsior.”

Also, there are several important events associated with this new exhibition:

SPECIAL EVENTS!: For details about all of the special events below, please take a look at the center’s website.

Late Night! Star Trek

Friday, October 22, 6:00–11:00 pm

Film

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Friday, October 29, 7:00 pm (doors at 5:30 pm)

Film

The Best of Trek

Saturday–Sunday, November 6–7, 10:00 am–4:30 pm (doors at 9:00 am)

Film

For the Love of Spock

Wednesday, December 8, 7:30 pm (doors at 5:30 pm)

Classes

Science Fiction Movie Discussion Group

Tuesdays, October 5 and 19, November 2 and 16, 7:30–9:00 pm (PT)

Classes

Star Trek: Inspiring Culture and Technology

A series of three self-guided online classes | Facilitated discussion: Tuesday, November 16, 7:00–8:00 pm (PT)

PLEASE NOTE!:

There are Skirball Center Covid-19 Safety Protocols.

The Skirball Cultural Center is currently open to visitors with advance reservations. As you plan your next visit, please adhere to the following requirements.

Note: Safety protocols are subject to change and vary by program and for private events. Please check the webpage and any reservation reminders before your visit for the most up-to-date and detailed information.

Advance Reservations Required.

Masks Over Nose and Mouth; Ages 2 and Older.

Show Proof of Full Vaccination or A Negative Covid-19 Test Within 72 Hours Prior to Your Visit with Photo ID; ages 12 and older.

Self-Administered Home Tests Are Accepted for Children 12 and Younger.

Complete Safety Screening Upon Arrival.

Maintain At Least Six Feet of Physical Distance.

Wash and Sanitize Hands. Hand Sanitize is Included in the Exhibition.

If you have questions about the safety protocols, please call (310) 440-4500 (press 2). Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–5:00 pm (PT).

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 18, 2021.