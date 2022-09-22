Gayle Anderson previews this weekend’s Julien’s Auctions of Property from the Life and Career of Betty White.

Available is an exclusive collection of more than 1,500 lots featuring the Hollywood icon’s awards, scripts, wardrobe and memorabilia from her iconic television shows and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, fine jewelry, household and personal items from her beloved homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California.

For more information, visit juliensauctions.com.

Property from the Life and Career of Betty White

Friday, Sept. 23- Sunday, Sept. 25

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 22, 2022.