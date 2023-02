The 10th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards will return to The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2023.

The MUAHS Awards honor outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, television, commercials, and live theater.

Julie Socash, president of MUAHS and Local 706, joined us live to preview the award ceremony.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 2, 2023.