A preview of 2021 L.A. Auto Show – Part 1

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center for the L.A. Auto Show, which reopens following last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic. The major auto show reopens employing the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the city of Los Angeles Health & Safety Protocols, including proof of vacation and masks – indoors and outdoors and more. Visit the auto show’s website for its complete list of safety protocols.

Today, Gayle previewed:

New Nissan vehicles and engine technology

2023 Nissan Ariya EV / 2022 Nissan Rogue

Lexus New Vehicles and Infotainment Technology

Vehicles – Lexus in-car tech display model / 2022 Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury / 2022 Lexus NX 450h

New Range Rover and Toyota New Vehicles

Vehicles – 2022 Range Rover SV / Toyota bZ4X

Los Angeles Auto Show

Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 28

Los Angeles Convention Center

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 17, 2021.