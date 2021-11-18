A preview of 2021 L.A. Auto Show – Part 2

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center for the L.A. Auto Show, which reopens following last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic. The major auto show reopens employing the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the city of Los Angeles Health & Safety Protocols, including proof of vacation and masks – indoors and outdoors and more. Visit the auto show’s website for its complete list of safety protocols.

Today, Gayle previewed the following vehicles:

Ford F-150 Lightning / Mustang Mach E GT

The All-New Kia EV & 2022 Kia Sportage hybrid

Camp Jeep

What’s new at Porsche / Porsche Pavillion

2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo / Porsche Platinum Edition vehicles

Los Angeles Auto Show

Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 28

Los Angeles Convention Center

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 18, 2021.