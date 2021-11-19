A preview of 2021 L.A. Auto Show – Part 3

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center for the L.A. Auto Show. Today is opening day! The auto show reopens today following last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic. The special event reopens employing the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and City of Los Angeles Health & Safety Protocols, including proof of vacation and masks – indoors and outdoors and more. Visit the auto show’s website for its complete list of safety protocols.

Today, Gayle previewed the following vehicles:

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

Hyundai Xcient Fuel Cell Semi Truck

Hyundai SEVEN Concept

EV Test Track

Los Angeles Auto Show

Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 28

Los Angeles Convention Center

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 19, 2021.