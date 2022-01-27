A preview of 2022 Play Football Family Festival

Roman Oben, the NFL Vice President of Football Development, joined us live to discuss the free community event happening Super Bowl weekend – the 2022 Play Football Family Festival.

More than 1,500 student-athletes are expected to attend the festival and develop football and life skills through play football events. The festival is open to football fans of all ages and is free of charge but you must register.

Visit the event’s website for more information including how you can register or follow on Instagram.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 27, 2022.