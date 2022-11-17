Gayle Anderson previewed the 2023 L.A. Auto Show opening at the downtown Los Angeles Convention Center. The 115th-anniversary auto show opens Friday, Nov. 18 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.

Due to the ongoing concerns about the pandemic, there are no onsite sales! Tickets must be purchased in advance online or you can buy tickets onsite with a credit card at a ticketing kiosk. Please review all ticket types very carefully before purchasing. Tickets are non-refundable.

For more information visit laautoshow.com.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 17, 2022.