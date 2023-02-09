Gayle Anderson continued her series of Black History Month reports with a preview of the 2023 Pan African Film and Arts Festival taking place Thursday, Feb. 9 through Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles at both the Cinemark Baldwin Hills & XD and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza. The PAFF presents and showcases a broad spectrum of Black creative works, particularly those that reinforce positive images and help to destroy negative stereotypes of Africans and African Americans.

This year’s Pan African Film & Arts Festival features more than 150 films from 40 countries, in 19 languages, including 50-World and 22-North American premieres. Of the films selected for the festival, 39% are helmed by female, queer or non-binary filmmakers.

The fine arts exhibition that is part of the film festival features more than 100 established and emerging fine artists and quality craftspeople from all over the Black Diaspora.

Thursday, Feb. 9 thru Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

2023 Pan African Film Festival Reimagined

Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw & XD

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Feb. 8, 2023.