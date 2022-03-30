Gayle Anderson wraps up her series, “March is Women’s History Month” with Brandy Williams, the owner of Garden Butterfly, an award-winning boutique landscape design and installation company, specializing in succulent garden designs and sustainable gardens.

Ms. Williams work is so outstanding, her location will be featured in the Southern California tradition, the Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour happening Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24.

Ms. Brandy Williams

Garden Butterfly

213-294 9181

Email: info@gardenbutterflyla.com

Instagram: @garden.butterflyla

2022 Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour

“Metropolis in Metamorphosis”

Saturday, April 23 & Sunday, April 24

Tickets on sale now.

This aired on KTLA 5 News on March 30, 2022.