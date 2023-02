Choreographer’s Carnival started 24 years ago to give working choreographers and dancers a venue where they can have free artistic expression without the constraints of an artist, a director or a script.

Members of the Choreographer’s Carnival joined us live with a preview of their annual dance show called “Choreographers Ball.”

For more information visit choreographerscarnival.com.

