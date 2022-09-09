Megan Telles was live at the Anaheim Convention Center with a preview of D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

This three-day event is one of the largest in the world and it kicks off today. Every day, D23 is bringing eight hours of non-stop wonder, including must-see panels from D23 Expo featuring the brightest stars, enchanting entertainment, and first looks.

Fans across the globe can live stream the event and be amongst the first to know what is new for The Walt Disney Company.

Visit the event’s website for more information or follow on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest updates.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 9, 2022.