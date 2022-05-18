Dine Latino Restaurant Week is taking place now until May 22.

Lilly Rocha, CEO and Executive Director of the Latino Restaurant Association, along with participating restaurants joined us live with a taste of what they’re offering for Dine Latino Restaurant Week.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, visit the event’s website.

For more information on the businesses featured in the segment, see the links below.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 18, 2022.