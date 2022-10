Erin Myers was live in East L.A. with a preview of the big East L.A. Classic featuring Garfield and Roosevelt high school.

Both school’s football teams will go head-to-head today at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum with the Black Eyed Peas performing at halftime.

For tickets to tonight’s game, click here.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 21, 2022.