The Editorial Lead for the Infatuation L.A. Brant Cox joined us live with a preview of Eeeeatscon L.A.

This food festival brings the spirit of a music festival but with restaurants as the main attraction. Eeeeeatscon is designed for people who want more from a food festival rather than just a sample sized portion of food.

The event features a high curated group of local restaurants, and also includes imports from across the country.

Eeeeeatscon will take place on May 21 and 22 at the Baker Hangar in Santa Monica.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on April 26, 2022.