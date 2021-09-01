A preview of Feeding America’s Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

Gayle Anderson began a series of September reports spotlighting the work of Feeding America and its local Southern California affiliates.

Today, Sept. 1, Gayle began the reports with the Feeding America affiliate, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, which is having a Compton College Free Food Distribution from 9 a.m. until noon at 1111 East Artesia Blvd., Parking Lot F, Compton 90221.

This is a drive-thru distribution. Face coverings are required. No eligibility is required.

To find other food distributions, including walk-up service, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has its own locator tool, which lists partner agencies and other important sources of food assistance. All of that information, as well as information about donating and volunteering, is available at:

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

1734 East 41st Stree

Los Angeles, CA 90058

323-2234-3030

Member of Feeding America

Sept. 1 is the beginning of Hunger Action Month. The Feeding America network provides more than 4.3 billion meals annually, helping one in seven Americans facing hunger live more secure and stable lives.

Nexstar is committed to donating two million dollars to support Feeding America through 2023. Today, the Nexstar Charitable Foundation is making $50,000.00 to the organization. To donate and to learn how to help Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, visit the organization’s website.