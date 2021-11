The founder of Fixins Soul Kitchen, Kevin Johnson — also known as a former NBA All-Star and mayor of Sacramento — joined us live with Chef Nikki for a preview of his soul food restaurant. Johnson opened his second location at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 11, 2021.