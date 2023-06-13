Gayle Anderson previews Saturday’s special event, Quilting A Community: Celebrating Gee’s Bend, known officially since 1949 as the town of Boykin, the community of Gee’s Bend is situated in Wilcox County in the west Alabama Black Belt. Today, most descendants of enslaved African Americans live in the community on the banks of the Alabama River. Although beset by the same poverty and economic underdevelopment that characterize other sections of west Alabama, Gee’s Bend has demonstrated a persistent cultural wealth in the vibrant folk art of its quilt makers, whose work has gained national attention and critical acclaim.

Saturday at The Huntington in San Marino, there will be a daylong celebration of Gee’s Bend featuring art, food, music, performances, and conversation celebrating the influence of African American quilt traditions on communities.

Quilting a Community: Celebrating Gee’s Bend

Saturday, June 17, 2023

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scott Galleries of American Art and Various Garden Locations

The Huntington, Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino, CA 91108

huntington.org

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com, Facebook: Gayle Anderson, Instagram: KTLAChannel5Gayle and Twitter: KTLA5Gayle.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 13, 2023.