Gayle Anderson previewed Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies’ latest auction, “Hollywood: Classic and Contemporary.”

The auction features more than 1,400 iconic items from 100 years of pop culture history.

The centerpiece of this historic auction event is the custom-made white suit worn by John Travolta in his Academy Award®-nominated role as Tony Manero in the classic blockbuster motion picture Saturday Night Fever. This ensemble and the film itself helped define the Disco era and cemented the genre’s popularity for years to come. The world-famous and instantly recognizable polyester suit (comprised of three individual pieces: jacket, vest, and pants) worn by Travolta while burning up the dance floor to the Bee Gees’ smash hit “More Than a Woman” in one of the film’s memorable dance scenes, became emblematic of the film, and the soundtrack remains one of the bestselling motion picture soundtracks in history.

In 2010, the Library of Congress deemed Saturday Night Fever as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” The film is preserved and archived in the U.S. National Film Registry. This premiere outfit, from the film that made John Travolta a superstar, is considered a pinnacle piece of American pop culture history.

Other auction highlights include :

The largest collection of Harry Potter wands

Marvel Iron Man helmets, Star Wars C-3PO hand and Rey quarterstaff props

A Charlie Chaplin cane

A Cleopatra 1917 headdress worn by Silent Screen star Theda Bara

“Back to the Future II” hoverboard

“Men in Black” suits

“Spectre” James Bond suit

Christian Bale Batman cowl

Tom Hanks Cast Away sneakers and more

This special two-day auction happens Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills and online at julienslive.com.

Catalogs, auction details and more information are on juliensauctions.com.

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.

This aired on the KTLA 5 News on April 17, 2023.