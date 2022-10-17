Gayle Anderson previews the auction of “Property from the Estates of Kenny Rogers.” Julien’s Auctions is preparing for a live three-day auction from Friday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Available is a spectacular collection of more than 1,200 lots featuring the award-winning entertainer’s awards, wardrobe, equipment and memorabilia from his iconic recordings, live performances, and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, jewelry, household, and personal items from his beloved home in Sandy Springs, GA.

A portion of the proceeds of the auction will benefit Music Health Alliance, whose mission is to provide compassionate advocacy and access to life-saving healthcare resources that protect, direct, and connect music professionals with medical and financial solutions.

Julien’s Auctions: Property from the Estate of Kenny Rogers

Public Exhibition: Monday, Oct. 17 – Friday, Oct. 21

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT

Free to the public

Friday, Oct. 21-Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

Online & In-Person

Julien’s Auctions

257 North Canon Drive

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

310-836-1818

info@juliensauctions.com

If you have questions, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732, email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or Tweet / Instagram Gayle at ktlagayle.

Gayle Anderson reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 17, 2022.