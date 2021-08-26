A preview of Leaving Afghanistan: The USO

Gayle Anderson previewed the KTLA 5 special reports of Leaving Afghanistan.

The Aug. 26, 10 p.m. report spotlights an Afghanistan war veteran coping with PTSD.

The Aug. 27, 10 p.m. report focuses on the families of the Afghanistan fallen soldiers.

The Aug. 28, 10 p.m. report takes a look at the work and the Afghanistan departure of the United Service Organization, better known as the USO, “the force behind the forces.” The nonprofit organization is currently working to support the current evacuation operation. Donations are needed to provide emergency care packages and phone calls.

Visit the USO’s website for more information and to donate.

This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Aug. 26, 2021.