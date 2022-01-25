A preview of Long Beach Black Restaurant Week

Megan Telles was in Long Beach previewing some of the restaurants that are participating in the inaugural Long Beach Black Restaurant Week.
Visit the event’s website for more information.
This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 25, 2022.
by: Megan Telles, Nancy CruzPosted: / Updated:
Megan Telles was in Long Beach previewing some of the restaurants that are participating in the inaugural Long Beach Black Restaurant Week.
Visit the event’s website for more information.
This aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 25, 2022.