Eduardo Khawam, the founder and president of Metropolitan Fashion Week, joined us live with a preview of their Metropolitan Fashion Week All Stars closing gala.

The event will take place on Oct. 1, at the iconic Los Angeles City Hall.

The evening will include a one-of-a-kind international fashion competition featuring high fashion masterpieces inspired by world architecture and designed by fashion delegations from 12 countries competing for the prestigious title of “Metropolitan Fashion Week All Star.”

For more information and tickets, visit runwayfx.com.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 28, 2022.