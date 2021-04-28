A preview of Petersen Automotive Museum’s new exhibition ‘Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed’

Gayle Anderson was live at the Petersen Automotive Museum to learn about the new exhibition entitled “Supercars: A Century of Spectacle and Speed.”

Although popularized in the 1960s, the term “supercar” has been in existence for more than a century!

While the high-performance vehicles often associated with the modern definition of a supercar did not arrive until the 1950s, their mechanical and design specifications have evolved from era to era.

With more than 30 examples ranging from the big-bore monsters of more than a century ago to more recent and recognizable exotic machines embodying modern technical sophistication and exceptional performance, this exhibition highlights those vehicles that pushed the boundaries of their respective periods, offering drivers of their day the ultimate motoring experience.

Supercars : A Century of Spectacle and Speed

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323)964 6331

***Covid-19 Restrictions Require Advance Ticket Purchase.***

